Nigerian stocks cringed by 0.38 per cent on Wednesday after three days of advance, with traders’ resolving to book gains heaped up by big-cap equities over the past couple of days setting the broad index on a descent.

The index rose to its peak since September 2008 on Tuesday, helped by an investment exuberance that saw energy giant Seplat to its highest level ever. But the tide turned at the Wednesday session as stocks as varied in sectors as MTNN, GTCO, Nigerian Breweries and Zenith triggered the slide.

Market breadth, used by market watchers to determine investors’ sentiment to trade, was negative, with 33 laggards reported against 21 advancers.

The all-share index dipped 180.55 basis points to 46,930.66, while market capitalisation fell to N25.3 trillion.

The index has returned 9.87 per cent January to date.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Ikeja Hotels appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N1.43. Conoil enlarged by 9.96 per cent to end trade at N26.50. Academy Press went up by 9.71 per cent to N1.13. RT Briscoe rose to N0.26, notching up 8.33 per cent in the process. Linkage Assurance completed the top 5, climbing by 6.52 per cent to N0.49.

READ ALSO:

TOP FIVE LOSERS

ABC Transport led losers, declining by 8.33 per cent to close at N0.33. Courteville shed 6.90 per cent to end trade at N0.54. UPL fell to N1.52, losing 9.52 per cent. Caverton slumped to N1.52, recording 6.17 per cent depreciation. May & Baker closed at N5.95, going down by 4.27 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 434.9 million shares estimated at N6.6 billion were traded in 5,878 deals.

Fidelity was the most active stock with 47.7 million of its shares worth N136.7 million traded in 231 deals. Transcorp shares of 35.6 million units, priced at N40.9 million, exchanged hands in 184 transactions. Courteville had 32.5 million shares valued at N17.7 million traded in 71 deals. Zenith traded 30.1 million shares estimated at N799.5 million in 444 transactions. GTCO traded 24.6 million shares valued at N680.8 million in 404 deals.