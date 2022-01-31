The pace at which corporate results for the 2021 financial year were released gained new intensity last week, and the performances of some companies were strongly remarkable attractive enough for investment.

At this time of the earnings season when performance is varied and mixed across sectors, analysts advise that investors watch out for stocks with robust fundamentals before other considerations in their investment decisions.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

MTN NIGERIA

MTNN leads this week’s pick by virtue of its proposal to pay its stockholders a final dividend per share of N8.57 for full-year 2021 after the telco’s annual revenue hit an all-time high of N1.7 trillion during the period.

Having paid an interim dividend of N4.55 earlier, it’s total dividend for the year will come to N13.12, roughly 40 per cent bigger that of the preceding year.

TOTALENERGIES MARKETING NIGERIA

TotalEnergies makes the selection on reporting an after-tax profit of N16.7 billion for FY2021, more than seven times higher than what it posted a year earlier.

The resilient performance, coming after a year in which the coronavirus significantly hammered earnings significantly, had been fuelled by a 67 per cent expansion in turnover.

JULIUS BERGER

Julius Berger features in the pick for reporting a two-fifth growth in top line for FY2021, spiking revenue to N339.6 billion and helping profit enlarge by almost six times.

PRESCO

Presco appears in the selection on the strength of a 258.6 per cent rise in after-tax to N18.9 billion for FY2021, supported an almost-double increase in revenue.

NIGERIAN AVIATION HANDLING COMPANY (NAHCO)

NAHCO features on this week’s pick for declaring a post-tax profit of N1.1 billion for FY2021, nearly three times higher than its figure for the previous year. This followed a boost of 43.7 per cent in revenue.

FIDSON HEALTHCARE

Fidson makes the list on account of recording a 155 per cent growth bringing its after-tax profit to N3.1 billion for FY2021. The drug-maker’s revenue enlarged also by 68.2 per cent.

BUA CEMENT

BUA Cement makes the selection for recording broad improvement across its key performance metrics for FY2021.

Its revenue rose by over 22 per cent N257 billion just as post-tax profit leapt to N91.9 billion, a 28.4 per cent improvement over the previous year’s.