Industrial & Medical Gases Plc, which changed name from BOC Gases in October after a local investor acquired 60 per cent of its shares from British BOC Holdings UK, posted a jump in profit of 25.9 per cent for 2021, its unaudited income statement showed on Friday.

A reasonable growth in income from two of its core operations, that is gas sales and sales of gas equipment & delivery charges helped boost turnover, which rose by 16.7 per cent from the N3.2 billion highlighted in its audited financials from a year ago.

Pre-tax profit scaled up by over one-third to N552.6 million, partly supported by the firm’s ability to make earnings rise at a higher pace than its operational expenditure.

Theophilus Danjuma, Nigeria’s former chief of army staff, holds the majority stake in Industrial & Medical Gases, which he controls through TY Holdings Limited.

Profit after tax expanded from N292.1 million to N367.8 million, representing an increase of more than a quarter.

However, the company’s consideration of paying dividend summing up to N141.5 million could prove a sore point to shareholders when it formally makes the proposal to them.

It paid N382.9 to stockholders for 2020, meaning its cash reward will fall by 63 per cent this time around.

Shares in Industrial & Medical Gases was trading at N9.50 per unit in Lagos on Friday at 13:17 West Africa Time, yet to see any movement.