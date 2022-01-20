The National Economic Council (NEC) says it has yet to take a decision on the issue of fuel subsidy removal as deliberations are still ongoing.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo fielded questions from State House correspondents after the NEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the governor, NEC has been deliberating on the issue of fuel subsidy for more than a year.

“There was an ad hoc committee set up by NEC and headed by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai that included members of the executive arm of government and worked on recommendations as to what we should do about the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) locally.

“Because as you realise, as it has been told us, the cost of PMS in Nigeria today is about N162 for a litre whereas every other country surrounding Nigeria is selling the product at more than 100 per cent of the cost in Nigeria.

“The country, as at (of) last year, spent in excess of …; we must have the exact figures — but we must have spent almost N2 trillion subsidising petroleum products.

“That is money that could have gone into building roads; money that could have gone into healthcare and education.

“So, for NEC, the argument has been put out; should we continue this regime of spending money that we do not have to subsidise the living standard of mostly those who have vehicles,” he said.

Mr Obaseki said that when NEC looked at some of the analyses last year, it realised that less than one-third of the states of the country consumed two-third of the subsidy.

According to him, the issue of equity also comes up.

“All of these findings were presented to NEC and NEC has deliberations still ongoing.

“So, NEC has not come up with any decision yet and I think has also been made to the president,’’ he said.

On his part, Govermor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State said

Nigerians ought to know about the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) as the NNPC had become a limited liability company.

According to him, the NNPC will run differently henceforth.

“So, if the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning provides for six months, you probably can understand part of the reason for the provision of six months before NNPC takes off.

“At that moment, that is when decision will be made. But I want to make the correction that it is not governors who are making the recommendations.

“It is actually a NEC committee that is looking at this and no decision has been made; probably a decision will be made; the PIA would have taken charge and it would not require any recommendation from anybody,’’ Mr Sule said.

