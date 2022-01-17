Nigerian stocks yielded 1.37 per cent in the just concluded week even though trade volume dropped by more than one-fifth.

As investors, analysts and market-watchers look forward to release of full-year 2020 financials, the watchword for investors will be stocks with sound fundamentals, capable of delivering strong earnings.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and taking strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

FIDELITY BANK

Fidelity Bank tops appears on this week’s selection by virtue of trading well below its real value, offering a great opportunity value investing. The lender’s opening price on Monday stands at N2.60 per share, with a price-to-earnings of N2.30 and earnings per share (EPS) of N1.13.

FLOUR MILLS

Flour Mills makes the pick for trading close to its lowest price in 52 weeks, creating a good entry point for investors positioning for price appreciation. Its opening price on Monday is N28.25 per share, with a PE ratio of 4.36 and EPS of N6.49.

OANDO

Oando features on the list for trading well below its actual value. It’s opening price on Monday is N4.73 per unit, with a PE ratio of 2.04 and EPS of N2.32.

SOVEREIGN TRUST INSURANCE

Sovereign Trust appears on the pick on account of currently trading below its intrinsic value. The insurer’s EPS stands at N0.60, with a PE ratio of 0.42 at an opening price of N0.25.

CAVERTON OFFSHORE SUPPORT GROUP

Caverton makes the selection for trading below its actual value, implying it stands a good chance of price appreciation in the future

Its opening price is N1.70, with EPS of N0.36 per unit and PE ratio of 4.71.