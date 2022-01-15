The Debt Management Office (DMO) has released a calendar for the issuance of bonds for the first quarter of 2022 (Q1-2022).

The calendar shows that on January 16, DMO will issue N70 billion to N80 billion, four years and 20 years Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bond, with an interest rate of 12.50 per cent.

It has an original tenor of 10 years and 20 years and will re-open in January 2026 and January 2042.

On February 16, DMO will issue three years, 11 months and 19 years, 11 months FGN bond of N70 billion to N80 billion, with an interest rate of 12.50 per cent, to be re-opened in January 2026 and January 2042, and with original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

On March 23, the DMO will also issue three years, 10 months, and 19 years, 10 months, 70 billion to N80 billion FGN bond, with interest rate at 12.50 per cent, and to be re-opened in January 2026 and January 2042.

It also has an original tenor of 10 years and 20 years.

The DMO, however, explained that the calendar is provisional and subject to change at short notice.

(NAN)