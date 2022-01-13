Naira recorded a slight fall against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Thursday, after a marginal gain at the spot market on Wednesday.
According to data published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website, at the close of business Thursday, naira closed at N414.79 to a dollar.
This implies a N0.18 or 0.04 per cent decline from N414.61 per $1 dollar it exchanged in the previous session on Wednesday.
It reached an intraday high of N413.79 and a low of N414.29 before closing at N414.79 on Thursday.
Black market dealers in Abuja said they exchanged the naira with the greenback currency at N565.00 to a dollar and sold at N568.00, against the N567.00 rate it exchanged in the previous market segment on Wednesday.
