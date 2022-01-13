President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

The appointment takes effect from January 6, a statement by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), said Thursday.

The statement said Mrs Paschal-Ejiogu brings nearly two decades of cognate experience spanning the social services and healthcare industry to the Board of NSIA.

The appointment follows the request by Ike Chioke, the former appointee for the South-East region of Nigeria, to be relieved of board duty at the NSIA as his firm was appointed to support the government in another role.

Speaking on the appointment, the chairman, board of directors, NSIA said “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu to the Board. We thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for prioritizing NSIA’s Board appointments and also for the choice of Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu who brings invaluable international experience to the Board.”

In his comment, MD & CEO NSIA, Uche Orji, said “Dr. Paschal-Ejiogu’s academic pedigree and deep experience in the social services and healthcare industry makes her a unique addition to the Board.

“Her wealth of experience will, contribute towards the attainment of the Authority’s long-term strategic goals. We are pleased with the appointment and look forward to working with Dr. Ogechi Paschal-Ejiogu and the Board,” he said.

According to the statement, Mrs Pascal-Ejiogu obtained a doctorate degree in Economics from

USA, specialising in Public Policy and Development.

“A Doctoral-level academic, she possesses in-depth knowledge of complex economic concepts, and is adept at applying theories and ideas to real-world situations,” the statement said.

“She also possesses a strong understanding of business finance, econometric modeling, data analysis, planning, and interpretation and has, over the last two decades, contributed significantly to the social services and healthcare industry both in Nigeria and in the United States of America.”

Prior to this, Mrs Paschal-Ejiogu graduated from the University of Reading, UK with a Masters in Development Economics and Policy, having also earned her first degree from the Imo State University where she bagged a B.Sc in Economics.

Mrs Paschal-Ejiogu brings a unique set of skills, exposure, and expertise to the Board of the NSIA, which complements the existing array of Board-level talents,” the statement said.

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) is an investment institution of the federation set up to manage funds in excess of budgeted hydrocarbon revenues.

Its mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians through building a savings base for the Nigerian people, enhancing the development of Nigeria’s infrastructure, and providing stabilization support in times of economic stress.