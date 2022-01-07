Nigerian stocks traded up 0.57 per cent or N131 billion on Friday as interest in equities continued to rise, helping the yield so far this year to advance to 2.66 per cent.

Newly admitted BUA Cement, contributed most to the climb as investors splurged N10.1 billion on the stock, equivalent to 81.2 per cent of the total value of shares traded, supported by Lafarge and FBN Holdings.

There were 31 gainers compared to 9 losers, which made the market record a positive breadth.

The all-share index added 246.48 basis points to close at 43,854.42, while market capitalisation jumped to N23.6 trillion at the end of trade.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Cornerstone led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to N0.55. Meyer added 10 per cent to close at N0.55. Ardova went up by 9.92 per cent to N13.85. BUA Foods rose to N53.20, notching up 9.92 per cent in the process. PZ completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.84 per cent to N6.70.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.59 per cent to close at N0.66. Sovereign Trust shed 7.14 per cent to end trade at N0.26. UPDC fell to N1.18, losing 3.28 per cent in the process.

Julius Berger slumped to N21.80, recording a 2.46 per cent depreciation. Regal Insurance closed at N0.47, going down by 2.08 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total 395.2 million shares estimated at N12.4 billion were traded in 3,923 deals.

BUA Foods was the most active stock with 204.6 million units of its shares worth N10.1 billion traded in 180 deals.

GTCO transacted 25.7 million shares priced at N663.4 million in 326 transactions. Chams had 22.8 million shares valued at N4.6 million traded in 41 deals.

Wema traded 16 million shares estimated at N13 million in 96 transactions. Transcorp traded 13.8 million shares valued at N13.5 million in 77 deals.