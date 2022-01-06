Naira fell marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Thursday, after it recorded significant appreciation in the past two days.

According to data published on FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded, naira closed at N416.25, which represents a N0.25 or 0.1 pet cent devaluation from N416.00 rate to a dollar it exchanged on Wednesday.

It reached an intraday high of N410.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N416.25 on Thursday.

Forex turnover decreased slightly by 1.13 per cent, recording $113.65 million at the close of trade on Thursday as against the $150.26 million posted in the previous session on Wednesday.

Black market dealers in Uyo, exchanged the naira with the U.S dollar at N562.00 to a dollar and sold at N565.00, Abuja currency exchangers, traded the naira at N568.00 and sold at N570.00 to a dollar at the close of business on Thursday.