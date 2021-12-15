Naira gained marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Wednesday after the currency witnessed a slight fall at the spot market in the previous session Tuesday.

Foreign exchange supply fell at the close of business Wednesday.

Data posted on FMDQ, where forex is officially traded, showed that naira which opened at N413.87, closed at N414.25 to a dollar on Wednesday.

This implies a N0.55 or 0.13 per cent appreciation from N414.80 it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.

Naira reached an intraday high of N405.00 and oscillated to a low of N444.00 before closing at N414.25 to a dollar on Wednesday.

Forex turnover plummeted by 53.00 per cent with $177.60 million recorded at the close of business on Wednesday as against the $377.88 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the naira in the morning for N566.00 per $1 and N568.00 at the close of business Wednesday, but sold at N572.00. In Abuja, naira exchanged at N568.00 to a dollar at the close of the day’s business.