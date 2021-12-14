Naira clinched a significant gain against the U.S. dollar on Monday at the official market as foreign exchange supply plummeted at the spot market segment.

Data posted on FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed that the naira which opened at N414.05, closed at N414.06 per $1 at the close of business on Monday.

This represents a N1.04 or 0.30 per cent devaluation from N415.10 it exchanged on Friday last week.

The naira experienced an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N452.15 before closing at N414.06 to a dollar on Monday.

Forex turnover dipped by 81.40 per cent with $84.44 million recorded against the $453.38 million posted in the previous session on Friday last week.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the naira at N569.00 and sold at N575.00 to a dollar on Monday, while dealers in Abuja exchanged at N570.00 per $1.