Naira gained marginally against the U.S dollar on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window (official market), after the local unit recorded no significant movement at the market segment in the past five consecutive sessions.
The domestic currency closed at N414.80 to a dollar at the close of business on Thursday data published on the FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed.
This implies a N0.27 or 0.06 per cent appreciation for the N415.07 rate to a dollar it stood since November 24.
Naira touched an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N457.02 before closing at N414.80 per $1 on Thursday.
At the black market in Uyo, the currency dealers exchanged the naira at N565.00 and sold at N570.00 to a dollar on Thursday.
Dealers at Abuja said they exchanged the domestic unit at N563.00 to a dollar, and sold at N565.00 to a dollar on Thursday.
