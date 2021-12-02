Naira gained marginally against the U.S dollar on Thursday at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window (official market), after the local unit recorded no significant movement at the market segment in the past five consecutive sessions.

The domestic currency closed at N414.80 to a dollar at the close of business on Thursday data published on the FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed.

This implies a N0.27 or 0.06 per cent appreciation for the N415.07 rate to a dollar it stood since November 24.

Naira touched an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N457.02 before closing at N414.80 per $1 on Thursday.

At the black market in Uyo, the currency dealers exchanged the naira at N565.00 and sold at N570.00 to a dollar on Thursday.

Dealers at Abuja said they exchanged the domestic unit at N563.00 to a dollar, and sold at N565.00 to a dollar on Thursday.