United Airlines has inaugurated its new nonstop service between its hub at Washington Dulles International Airport and Murtala Muhammed International Airport with the arrival of the first flight into Lagos on Wednesday.

With three weekly flights, United is the first and only airline serving Washington, D.C. nonstop from Lagos. The flight is operated with state-of-the-art Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring United’s award-winning United Polaris business class cabin and United Premium Plus premium economy seats.

The new service marks United’s return to Nigeria, which the airline previously served up until 2016.

A water cannon salute marked the arrival of United flight UA612 with Oluwatomi Bola-Sadipe, United’s Country Sales Manager Nigeria, Victoria Shin-Aba, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Regional General Manager and Claire Pierangelo, U.S. Consul General welcoming the first arriving United customers at Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

“This new flight from Lagos reinforces our ongoing commitment to growing our network in Africa and providing more convenient service to the destinations our customers want to fly to most,” said Patrick Quayle, United’s Senior Vice President International Network Planning and Alliances. “This highly anticipated service will provide a key gateway between Lagos and Washington D.C., as well as easy one-stop connections to almost 80 destinations across the Americas, including Houston and Chicago.”

“This exciting initiative further expands our economic relationship, promotes people-to-people ties, and creates new opportunities for United, travel companies, and customers alike,” said Mary Beth Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to Nigeria.

This new flight builds on United’s expansion into Africa and solidifies the airline’s leadership position from Africa to the U.S. Earlier this year, United launched new service between Johannesburg and New York/Newark and between Accra and Washington, D.C. This December and January, United will increase its Accra service from three weekly flights to daily. United will also bring back its popular nonstop service between Cape Town and New York/Newark on 1 December 2021.

United’s new flights comply with each countries’ COVID-19 protocols and customers should check destination requirements before travelling.

United customers in Nigeria can book flights online by visiting united.com, visiting the United Ticket Office (United Airlines, 3rd Floor Aviation Plaza, 3 Kodesho Street, Ikeja, Lagos) Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., contacting United Reservations on 07000334444 or their travel agent.