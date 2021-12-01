The Board of Director of TotalEnergies, Wednesday, announced the appointment of Jean-Philippe Torres as the chairman of the company.

Mr Torres is a seasoned executive with hands-on experience in transformation through his many years of working in the oil and gas industry.

TotalEnergies made the disclosure in a statement on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) website, signed by Company Secretary Bunmi Popoola-Mordi and seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Torres started his working career as an analyst in the French Ministry for Economy and Finance.

In 1992, he joined the Total Group as a financial controller in the Combustible Fuels Division of Elf Antar, France.

In 1993, he moved to Elf Raffinage Distribution as treasurer in charge of the African affiliates. In 1995, he was the Sales and Marketing Manager for Elf Oil Zaire and went on to hold a similar position in Senegal in 1997. Thereafter in 1999, he became the general manager of TotalFinaElf Gambia.

Mr Torres was appointed managing director of Total Togo and Total Benin in 2001, and in 2004, managing director of Fina Congo. In 2007 he was appointed Strategy and M&A Senior Project Manager, Total Raffinage Marketing, Paris. In 2011 he was appointed general manager Retail and Fuel Cards of Total Germany.

Mr Torres became the executive vice-president North & Central America of Total Marketing & Services, Americas Division in 2014, was appointed managing director of Total Nigeria Plc in 2016 and left the board in 2018 when he was appointed vice president East & Central Africa.

Most recently, he became the executive vice president Mediterranean & Indian Ocean in September 2021 and senior vice president Africa TotalEnergies Marketing and Services in November 2021.