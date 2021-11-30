The African Development Bank (AfDB) has postponed its 2021 Africa Investment Forum due to global travel restrictions occasioned by the discovery of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The event, which was initially billed to hold between December 1 and 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, has been postponed until further notice.

In a statement on Monday, Solomon Mugera, AfDB’s Director of Communication and External Relations, said the suspension followed consultations with the government of Côte d’Ivoire and the board of directors of the African Development Bank Group.

“The Africa Investment Forum is the premier investment marketplace for Africa,” the statement quoted Akinwunmi Adesina, AfDB president, as saying.

“Several billion dollars of investment projects were scheduled for investment board rooms with project sponsors and investors at this edition of the Africa Investment Forum.

“Unfortunately, with rising global travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 Omicron variant, and heightened concerns for health and safety, it is necessary, regrettably, to postpone the event. The health and safety of everyone come first.”

The statement said that the African Development Bank Group and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire “wish to thank previously expected participants and delegations” and look forward to hosting the event at a future date.

“We sincerely regret all inconveniences to our esteemed and expected heads of state and government, participants, project sponsors, investors, and government delegations,” it said.

“We would like to thank all participants, investors, and project sponsors for the excellent preparatory work they have done.”