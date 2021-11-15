Seplat Energy Plc has confirmed the currency exchange rates to be applied in determining the interim dividend for the third quarter of 2021.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Emeka Onwuka, disclosed this in a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Monday.

It noted that the currency exchange rate would be applicable to shareholders that qualify for and elected to receive the dividend payment in naira or pound sterling (GBP).

It said: “Exchange rate: one dollar to N413.64 and one dollar to 0.7468 GBP.

“The exchange rate for the naira or pound sterling amounts payable was determined by reference to the exchange rates applicable to the U.S. dollar available on Nov. 12.

“The closing date for dividend currency election to the company’s registrars is Nov. 30.

“In the absence of a qualifying dividend currency election by shareholders to the appropriate registrar, dividends will be paid in their default currency.

“Shareholders should refer to the company’s announcement on Oct. 28 2021 for definition of default currency and dividend currency election forms can be found on the company website,” it said.

(NAN)