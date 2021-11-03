Presco Plc has announced an interim dividend of N25 per share, translating to a payout of N1billion.

The dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at close of business on November 12,2021″, Presco said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited obtained on Tuesday.

The agricultural and crop production company saw a profit after tax rise to N7 billion for the full year 2020.

The register of shareholders will be closed on November 15, ahead of dividend payment, the firm said.

Investors desiring to benefit from incentives must own Presco shares ahead of the qualification date which is November 12.

Presco held its annual general meeting on October 27 where shareholders approved its earnings report.

On November 19, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at November 12, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay theirs directly into their bank accounts.

Presco closed trade in Lagos on Tuesday at N89 per unit, recording no change.