The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has appointed Josiah Akerewusi as the substantive registrar and chief executive, following the retirement of Adedeji Ajadi.

This is contained in a statement by the institute made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The statement said that the change of baton followed Mr Ajadi’s meritorious service, spanning over one decade as the institute’s registrar and chief executive.

It noted that prior to Mr Akerewusi’s appointment, the finance expert was the institute’s Assistant Director and Chief Finance Officer.

It reads: “Akerewusi, a Chartered Stockbroker, Chartered Accountant, and Mobil Producing Unlimited’s Scholar, brought into his new position, over three decades of industry experience in banking, insurance auditing, accounting, taxation, information management systems, management and financial advisory services and stockbroking.

“He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Ladoke Akintola University, Diploma in Management Information System at University of Ibadan, Higher National Diploma in Accountancy from The Polytechnic, Ibadan and currently a Doctoral Student of Business Administration at Unicaf University, Cyprus.

“He is is a Fellow, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers, Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, Associate Member, Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Associate, Nigerian Institute of Management.

“He had worked in various top management positions at UC Marine Ltd., Arian Capital Management Ltd and GEM Assets Management Ltd.

“He was also the Managing Director of Marimpex Finance & Investment Ltd from May 2014 to July 2015 before he joined the institute.

“Akerewusi acted as the CIS’s Registrar & Chief Executive from Sept. 2016 to Sept. 2017, when the substantive Registrar was on study leave and was widely commended for excellent performance,” it said. (NAN)