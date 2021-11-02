Globus Bank Limited has opened a new branch in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The executive director of the bank, Sunday Ilegar, commissioned the branch at Old Nitel Exchange, Alagbaka Way, Akure, on Monday.

Mr Ilegar said the branch would help deepen commercial banking activities in the city and the state, and would offer quality services and products to its customers.

The bank is expected to open a branch in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, soon, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

Globus Bank is one of nine unlisted commercial banks in the country.

It commenced operations on November 6, 2019 and has since expanded its brand to various locations in the federation.

The bank aims to “revolutionise the financial services industry by leveraging technology, people and service to broaden the horizon of banking services and providing adequate solutions that are tailored towards meeting customers’ needs.”

In 2020, the bank’s assets rose at the fastest pace more than any other bank — quoted or unquoted.

The bank in August opened branches at Asaba, Delta State and Benin, Edo State.

Its head office is located at 6, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Victoria Island Lagos State, while it has branches at Lekki, Ikoyi, Abuja, Uyo, Ikeja, Ilupeju, Apapa, Idumagbo, Matori, Ilupeju, Port Harcourt and Ibadan.