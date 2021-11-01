Naira clinched a meagre gain against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday, after the currency maintained stability in the last two (Thursday and Friday) consecutive sessions of the spot market segment.

Naira exchanged hands with the greenback currency at N414.98 to a dollar on Monday, data from FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed.

The local currency’s performance on Monday implies a N0.12 or 0.03 per cent appreciation from N415.10 it traded on the past two trading sessions last week.

Naira reached an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N414.98 to a dollar on Monday, recording $160.64 million foreign exchange turnover.

At the black market in Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N563.00 and sold at N568.00 to a dollar on Monday, while at Abuja, dealers exchanged the naira at N565.00 and sold at N568.00 to a dollar on Monday.