PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC has announced a final dividend of N0.25 per share for full year 2021 translating to a payout of N992.620 million.

The dividend is “subject to appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on January 7, 2022”, PZ said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday.

The manufacturer of personal healthcare products and consumer goods moved from a N7.21 billion loss in 2020 to N1.69 billion profit in its financial year that May 31, 2021.

It said it recorded N3.44 billion profit before tax in 2021, compared to N7.94 billion in loss before tax in 2020.

The register of shareholders will be closed on January 10, 2022 ahead of dividend payment on January 14.

Investors desiring to benefit from the incentive must own PZ shares ahead of the qualification date which is January 7.

PZ will hold its annual general meeting on January 27, where shareholders will vote to approve its earnings report.

On January 28, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at January 7 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay theirs directly into their bank account.

PZ shares closed trade in Lagos on Monday at N6.4 per unit, recording no change.