The market was thronged with a myriad of financial reports last week from companies apparently striving to meet the deadline for submitting quarterly reports did so to avert sanctions.

A number of firms posted quite strong results while some went ahead to announce dividends and one even bonus to compensate investors.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

The selection, a product of analytical market watch, offers a guide to entering the market and take strategic positions in hopes that equities will gain value with the passage of time, particularly in the short term.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

SEPLAT ENERGY

Seplat tops our list for twin reasons of posting a 141 per cent jump in profit for the nine months to September and for declaring a quarterly dividend per share of US2.5 cents.

Stockholders who hold the company’s shares before 15th November will eligible for the largesse. Payment is to be made by 15th November.

PRESCO

Presco makes the pick for the twin factors of its 173.8 per cent leap in its profit and declaration of an interim dividend of N1 per share for the nine-month period ended September 2021.

NESTLE NIGERIA

Nestle makes this week’s pick on the basis of its proposal of a N25 per share interim dividend per share for the current financial year, the same figure it proposed for the corresponding period of last year.

The food company said stockholders who own shares in the firm before November 19 will be eligible for the cash reward. Payment has been scheduled for December 6.

AIRTEL AFRICA

Airtel makes the pack for declaring an interim dividend of US2 cents per share (could be received in naira or pound sterling) for shareholders who hold the telco’s shares before November 11.

Payment will happen on or around December 10.