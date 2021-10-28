Naira fell marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Thursday, as the currency exchanged hands with the greenback currency at N415.10 to a dollar at the market segment.

This translates to a N0.03 or 0.01 per cent difference from N415.07 it exchanged on Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange windows where forex is officially traded showed that forex turnover rose slightly from N147.34 million posted on Wednesday to N147.44 million (0.1 per cent increase) at the close of business on Thursday.

Naira reached an intraday high of N405.00 and a low of N444.00 before closing at N415.10 to a dollar on Thursday.

The currency appeared to gain at the black market.

In Uyo, dealers said they exchanged the currency at N560.00 and sold at N563.00 to a dollar on Thursday. While at Abuja, dealers exchanged the naira at N564.00 and sold at N567.00 to a dollar on Thursday.

The spread between both markets (official and unofficial) is pegged at N144.9 (N560) or 148.9 (N564), leaving a margin of 26 or 26.4 per cent at the close of business on Thursday.