Tesla, Elon Musk’s electric car company on Monday, exceeded $1 trillion in market capitalisation.

The shares rose 12.6 per cent following the announcement of the company’s recent deal to sell 100,000 vehicles to a car rental group Hertz.

The deal aims to push Hertz’s offerings up to 20 per cent and the company reportedly paid around $4.2 billion for it, according to Techcrunch.

The electric car company became the sixth company and second non-IT firm in the world to achieve the trillion mark.

Four of the other firms are the U.S. companies: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-owner Alphabet. The only non-American firm is the Saudi state-owned oil firm, Aramco.

Following the rise in Tesla’s share price, Mr Musk’s 23 per cent stake in the business is worth around $230 billion.

The company had last year raised its game and became profitable for the first time, prompting its shares to take off.

According to BBC, the company produced around 500,000 cars in 2020, far lower than the likes of Volkswagen which made 9.3 million, Toyota’s 7.2 million vehicles and the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance which manufactured 6.8 million.

The company said it has already sold 627,000 cars so far this year and is also aiming to be close to a million sales for the full year.