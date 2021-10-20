Nigerian stocks were 0.26 per cent up on Wednesday, partly reversing the loss it reported at the previous trading session as financial services shares largely strengthened gains.

The broad index built its upbeat performance on appreciation recorded by shares in FBN Holdings and NGXGroup, with further support from a couple of bank equities.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 21 gainers emerged against 18 laggards. The rest 73 participating stocks saw no price movement.

Rising by 105.04 points, the all-share index closed at 41,249.71, while market capitalisation climbed to N21.5 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 2.43 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NGXGroup led gainers, growing by 10 per cent to close at N21.45. GSK gained 6.87 per cent to close at N7. NPF Microfinance Bank rose by 5.85 per cent to N1.81. WAPIC leapt to N0.50, notching up 4.17 per cent in the process. FBN Holdings completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.83 per cent to N12.20.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Prestige topped losers, declining by 8.51 per cent to close at N0.43. Academy shrank by 8.33 per cent to end the day at N0.33. Consolidated Hallmark dropped to N0.55, losing 8.33 per cent. Cadbury dipped to N8, recording 5.88 per cent loss. Union Bank closed at N5, going down by 5.66 per cent.

TOP 5 TRADES

In all, 499.5 million shares worth N5.1 billion were traded in 5,998 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most preferred stock, trading 147.6 million shares worth N1.8 billion in 859 deals. Etranzact traded 105.2 million units estimated at N215.6 million in 9 transactions. Access had 27.9 million shares valued at N266 million traded in 288 deals. Transcorp traded 22.3 million shares estimated at N22.8 million in 153 transactions. GTCO traded 20.6 million shares valued at N612.9 million in 400 deals.