The Pharmacist Council of Nigeria (PCN) has commenced the trial of three pharmacists based on charges of various professional misconducts.

A disciplinary committee of PCN arraigned the accused persons at the council’s headquarters in Abuja on Monday.

The accused persons identified as Success Onaji, Chigozie Sunday, and Chinedum Okwum are representatives of drug manufacturing companies in the country.

The trio allegedly failed to remit large amounts of money realised from drugs released to them for sale, amongst other offences.

Speaking on the development, the chairman of the governing council of PCN, Ahmed Mora, said the offences will be met with corrective measures like delisting from the council for some time.

Unprofessional activities

Mr Mora said pharmacists engaging in unwholesome activities will be made to face the law.

“Pharmacists that have fallen short of the code of ethics and the profession are arraigned before the investigative panel to answer questions emanating from petitions from their employers or other parties that are supposed to enjoy their services as pharmacists,” he said.

He said pharmaceutical products have bearings between life and death which must be considered at all times.

He urged pharmacists to be professional in their dealings.

“As practitioners, we have to ensure competencies, expertise and proficiency of the profession at all levels.”

Disciplinary tribunal

The governing council of PCN also inaugurated the disciplinary tribunal to ensure discipline and adherence to ethics of the profession.

Mr Mora said the inauguration was necessary to caution pharmacists who have deviated from the code of conduct and ethics of the profession.

He said the post-inaugural meeting of the governing council, held on 9 June, 2020, approved the constitution of the membership of the disciplinary committee.

“Today we inaugurated the disciplinary council which was reconstituted last year, unfortunately, we could not sit as a tribunal because we can only sit after the investigative panel has done its work and refer cases to the disciplinary tribunal.

“For five years until last year, there was no council in place so the disciplinary tribunal of the council was not sitting, and so there are cases that had to be started afresh by the investigative panel who sat at least twice between last year and early this year,” he said.

The disciplinary tribunal is a standing committee of the PCN as mentioned in the Decree 91 of 1992.