The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, appreciated by 7.96 per cent in the last 24 hours, touching $61,000 mark amid speculation that the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission is set to commence trading the first U.S. bitcoin futures Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) next week.

The currency last touched an all-time high of $64,863.10 on April 14, six months ago, before it suddenly dropped.

On Friday, the coin climbed to an intraday low of $56,868.14 and reached a high of $61,839.98 at 07:29 pm Nigerian time, according to Coinmarketcap.

CNBC on Friday reported that the U.S SEC is not likely to block the ETFs proposed by ProShares and Invesco, which are based on futures contracts and that they were filed under mutual fund guidelines that SEC chairman Gary Gensler thinks offer investors significant protection.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF is scheduled to debut at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, and experts believe the SEC is unlikely to object to the product, CNBC reported.

According to data posted on coinmarketcap.com, the trading volume Bitcoin rose by 23.94 per cent, while its market capitalisation was up by 6.98% per cent.