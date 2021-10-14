Nigerian stocks rose further on Thursday with the benchmark gauge adding 0.19 per cent, an affirmation of an increasing investor confidence in the market.

The advance was triggered by a huge demand for the shares of FBN Holdings, Champion Breweries, Seplat and Fidelity Bank.

Trade volume improved by as much as 104 per cent when compared with that of Wednesday.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 21 gainers against 14 losers at the end of trade.

The all-share index jumped 78.79 points, closing at 41,129.98, while market capitalisation closed lower at N21.4 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 2.13 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Champion Breweries led gainers, appreciating by 9.1 per cent to close at N3.05. Africa Prudential went up by 7.81 per cent to N6.90. FBN Holdings rose to N11.75, notching up 7.31 per cent in the process. Universal Insurance added 4.76 per cent to end trade at N0.22. Chams completed the top 5, climbing by 4.35 per cent to N0.24.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Chams led losers, declining by 10 per cent to close at N1.26. ETI shed 8.16 per cent to close at N6.75. WAPIC fell to N0.47, losing 6 per cent. Linkage Assurance slumped to N0.57, recording 5 per cent depreciation. NEM closed at N1.93, going down by 4.46 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total of 908.1 million shares estimated at N11 billion were in 5,151 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock, with 602.8 million units worth N7.1 billion traded in 1026 deals. GTCO shares of 63.7 million units priced at N1.8 billion exchanged hands in 264 transactions. Champion Breweries had 37.7 million shares valued at N114.8 million traded in 190 deals. Universal Insurance traded 21.9 million shares estimated at N4.6 million in 20 transactions. UBA traded 21.2 million shares valued at N176.7 million in 204 deals.