Nigerian stocks advanced 0.45 per cent on Tuesday, fully regaining all the grounds lost at the previous trading session, riding on the back of investors’ renewed interest in bank stocks.

FBH Holdings, ETI, Champion Breweries and Access drove the rally, which was partly supported by an almost threefold leap in trade volume.

Access, Nigeria’s biggest lender by asset announced a buyout of controlling interest in BancABC Botswana on Tuesday, the same day Raysun Nigeria Limited, the special purpose entity of Nigeria’s biggest beer-maker Nigerian Breweries proposed to fully acquire Uyo-based Champion Breweries, both developments strengthening their share prices.

Market breadth, an indicator of investors’ sentiment towards trade, was positive as 27 advancers were recorded compared to 13 losers.

The all-share index climbed 183.19 points to 40,896.96. Similarly, market capitalisation rose N95.3 billion to N21.3 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up 1.56 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Champion Breweries led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N2.53. Cornerstone added up 9.80 per cent to end trade at N0.56. FBN Holdings went up by 9.79 per cent to N10.65. Sovereign Trust rose to N0.24, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. Living Trust completed the top 5, climbing by 8.96 per cent to N0.73.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark was the worst performing stock, declining by 6.78 per cent to close at N0.55. Japaul Gold shed 6.25 per cent to close at N0.45. NEM fell to N2.02, losing 3.81 per cent. Ikeja Hotel dipped to N1.10, recording 3.51 per cent depreciation. Oando closed at N3.46, going down by 5.02 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 563.9 million shares estimated at N5.1 billion were traded in 4,253 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 317.3 million units of its shares worth N3.3 billion traded in 616 deals. Champion Breweries shares of 49.9 million units, priced at N126.3 million exchanged hands in 28 transactions. ETI traded 38.1 million shares estimated at N269.2 million in 224 transactions. UBA traded 22.5 million shares valued at N181.4 million in 210 deals. Fidelity had 16.6 million shares valued at N43.4 million traded in 104 deals.