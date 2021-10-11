Nigerian shares settled 0.38 per cent lower on Monday in their first retreat since September 28 as investors moved to lock in profits following a rally in the last seven trading sessions.

The depression in stock valuation resulted mainly from sell-off in bellwether equities like BUA Cement, GTCO and beer-maker Nigerian Breweries.

Market breadth, a gauge of investors’ sentiment towards trade, closed in the negative after 18 laggards were reported compared to 17 gainers.

The all-share index eased by 154.14 points to at 40,714, while market capitalisation scaled down to N21.2 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up 1.1 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NEM led gainers, appreciating by 9.95 per cent to close at N2.10. Champion Breweries grew by 9.52 per cent to end trade at N2.30.

ETI went up by 9.52 per cent to N6.90. Royal Exchange rose to N0.62, notching up 8.77 per cent in the process. WAPCO traded up 4.93 per cent to N24.50.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Learn Africa declined by 9.68 per cent to close at N1.40. Sovereign Trust shed 8.33 per cent to end trade at N0.22.

Nigerian Breweries fell to N46.50, losing 6.06 per cent in the process. AIICO slumped to N0.90, recording 5.26 per cent depreciation. UPL closed at N1.50, going down by 5.06 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 191.3 million shares estimated at N2.6 billion were traded in 4,395 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 24.2 million of its shares worth N234.2 million traded in 365 deals. ETI traded 19.3 million shares priced at N130.4 million in 272 transactions.

Chams had 17.8 million shares valued at N4.2 million exchange hands in 51 deals. Zenith traded 12.2 million shares estimated at N300.7 million in 278 transactions. GTCO traded 12.1 million shares valued at N343.6 million in 288 deals.