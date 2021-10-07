Naira clinched a meager gain against the U.S dollar at the official market on Thursday, after it recorded significant losses for three days on stretch at the market segment.

At the close of business on Thursday, FMDQ securities exchange window, also known as the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window where forex is officially traded showed naira closed at N414.67 per $1.

This implies a N0.06 or 0.02 per cent appreciation from N414.73 it exchanged in the previous session on Wednesday.

The local unit performance became evident as foreign exchange supply plummeted by 45.10 per cent with $124.35 recorded as against the $226.32 million posted on Wednesday.

Naira staged an intraday high of N405.00 and oscillated to a low of N419.84 before closing at N414.67 per $1 on Thursday.

At the black market in Abuja, dealers exchanged the naira between N568.00 and N572.00 on Thursday, while dealers in Uyo said the currency exchanged at N565.00 and N567.00 to a dollar at the parallel market segment.