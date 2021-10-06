The Board of NSIA Insurance Limited has announced the appointment of Adesegun Akin-Olugbade as its new chairman.

Mr Akin-Olugbade who is a leading legal, finance and corporate governance expert, is taking over from Ituah Ighodalo who has since stepped down from the position.

The incoming NSIA Insurance Limited chairman said he felt privileged to be named to his new role and he is more than willing to push the company to greater heights.

“I feel very privileged to take on this role at such an exciting time in the industry when the needs of NSIA’s customers, people, regulators, and other stakeholders are changing rapidly. We are committed to making the best of these changes in thoughtful and innovative ways which will benefit all our stakeholders for years to come,” Mr Akin-Olugbade said in a statement.

The outgoing chairman of the board, Mr Ighodalo wished his successor a great time leading the board, and affirmed his belief in his abilities.

“My time on the Board of NSIA Insurance was an eventful one, with the support of seasoned professionals who made serving as the Chairman seamless. I trust that Dr Akin-Olugbade would experience the same, as I wish him success,” he said.

In her comments, the MD/CEO of NSIA Insurance, Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said “Dr. Akin – Olugbade’s long history of leadership, coupled with his experience as an accomplished multilingual and multi-skilled leader, who is passionate about the socio-economic development of Africa, makes him the ideal person for this role.”

NSIA Insurance Limited (Nigeria) is part of NSIA participation which is currently present in 12 African countries: Benin, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo.