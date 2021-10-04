ADVERTISEMENT

Naira fell slightly against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday, as foreign exchange supply dropped significantly at the market segment.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange window, also known as the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window where forex is officially traded showed naira closed at N413. 55 per $1.

Monday’s performance implies N0.17 or 0.04 per cent depreciation from N413.38 it exchanged hands with the greenback currency on Thursday last week.

This happened as foreign exchange supply plummeted by 77.00 per cent with $108.83 million recorded as against the $467.56 million recorded at the close of business on Monday .

The local unit touched an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N415.50 before closing at N413.55 per $1 on Monday.

At the black market in Abuja and Oshogbo, dealers exchanged the currency at N570.00 per $1 on Monday

In Uyo, dealers said it traded at N575.00 a dollar. The same rate it traded in the previous session on Thursday last week.