ADVERTISEMENT

Naira gained significantly against the U.S dollar at the official market on Thursday, after the local currency experienced a profound fall against the hard currency in the previous session Wednesday.

Data from FMDQ securities exchange window, also known as the Investor and Exporters (I&E) window where forex is officially traded showed naira which opened at N413.71 closed at N413. 38 per $1.

The currency’s performance on Thursday implies N1.35 or 0.33 per cent appreciation from N414.73 it exchanged hands with the greenback currency on Wednesday.

READ ALSO:

This became significant as foreign exchange supply remained unchanged at $467.56 million, the same rate recorded at the close of business on Wednesday.

Naira touched an intraday high of N404.00 and a low of N415.20 before closing at N413.38 per $1 on Thursday.

At the black market in Abuja and Lagos, dealers exchanged the naira at N570.00 per $1 on Thursday.

In Uyo, dealers said it traded at N575.00 a dollar in the morning but rose to N573.00 at the close of business on Thursday.