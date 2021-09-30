Sachet water sellers in Abuja have announced a major price increase, following up with a trend of constantly rising prices of goods and services as Nigeria battles high inflation.

Without a reliable supply of safe and hygienic water, millions of Nigerians rely on the popular “pure water” for their daily drinking needs. A 50 cl sac sold for N10 in Abuja before now.

The producers, under the Association of Table Water Producers Association of Nigeria, said they have imposed a an increase due to rising production costs.

Water factories will now sell a bag containing 20 sachets between N180 and N200 depending on the quantity bought. Resellers such as cold room operators may sell at N240 a bag.

“Water producers are to sell to their customers if less than 100 bags at N200 per bag,” the association said in a notice seen Thursday.

“Water Producers are to sell to their BULK BUY CUSTOMERS of more than 100 bags and above at N180 per bag. Cold room owners are to sell to their bulk buyers of cold water for N240.”

Until now, the price of a bag of sachet water was sold for N120 before it increased to N150.

A sachet of water is expected to sell for N20.

The FCT chapter chairman, Mohammed Akwuh, confirmed the directive to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone.

Mr Akwuh said the increase in the price was decided on by the FCT ATWAP chapter at a meeting on Saturday in Abuja.

The association covers some residential areas in the neighbouring Niger and Nasarawa States.

The Nasarawa chapter had increased the price of sachet water on August 28. It cited the increase in cost of production.

Mr Akwuh said his colleagues could no longer afford to produce at a loss.

“Yes, we are increasing the price of sachet water in Abuja. The price of raw materials used in producing water has increased. We had several meetings for the last two months and we came to a conclusion last Saturday,” he said.

“No Extra bags of water. No Extra packing bags,” his association warned its members in its notice.

“Cold room operators are to report any water producer who uses low grades materials like packing bags and film with low micron leading to leakage of water,” it said.

“Cold room owners are to report any producer found selling below these prices to either their zonal executives, FCT task force chairman or FCT ATWAP Chairman.

“All cold room operators are to stop sales during the general sanitation. Any cold room operator found operating will be penalized,” it warned.

