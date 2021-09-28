ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks were close to flat trading at the end of Tuesday’s trade as the benchmark gauge edged down by 0.01 per cent.

An upside to trade came from a 277 per cent expansion in volume, made possible by vigorous activities in the shares of Honeywell Flour, which accounted for as much as 76 per cent of the quantity of shares traded.

Market breadth, which measures the depth of investor’s sentiment, was negative, 15 laggards emerging against 14 gainers.

The all-share index eased 5.34 points to 38,858.99, while market capitalisation dropped to N20.3 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.51 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

SAHCO led gainers, appreciating by 9.88 per cent to close at N4.45. Wema added 5.13 per cent to end trade at N0.82. Flour Mills advanced by 1.87 per cent to N29.90. UCAP rose to N8.70, notching up 1.75 per cent. Jaiz completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.72 per cent to N0.59.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Mansard topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.70 per cent to close at N2.70. Africa Prudential shed 8.59 per cent to end trade at N5.85. Regal Insurance fell to N0.41, losing 6.82 per cent. Tripple G slumped to N0.90, recording 6.25 per cent depreciation. Courteville closed at N0.33, going down by 5.71 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 526.3 million shares worth N3 billion were traded in 3,535 deals.

Honeywell was the most active stock, trading 402.2 million shares worth N1.5 billion in 69 deals. UBA’s 11.1 million shares priced at N82.7 million exchanged hands in 144 transactions. Transcorp had 9.5 million shares valued at N8.7 million traded in 64 deals. Fidelity traded 9.2 million shares estimated at N22.4 million in 126 transactions. Wema traded 8.7 million shares valued at N6.8 million in 49 deals.