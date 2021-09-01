ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the appointment of new directors.

The bank also announced the confirmation of Osita Nwanisobi as its director, Corporate Communications Department.

Mr. Nwanisobi, who held the position in an acting capacity since October 2020, succeeds Isaac Okorafor, following his retirement from service.

According to the release by the bank, seven other directors were appointed into various positions that became vacant following the retirement of their previous occupiers.

Those appointed include Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, as Director, Branch Operations; Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services, and Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who is now the director in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the bank.

Other appointments include those of Amina Habib, as Director, Human Resources Department; Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Benjamin Nnadi, as Director, Reserve Management.

The CBN said all the appointments took effect from August 25, 2021.