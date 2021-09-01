The Central Bank of Nigeria has announced the appointment of new directors.
The bank also announced the confirmation of Osita Nwanisobi as its director, Corporate Communications Department.
Mr. Nwanisobi, who held the position in an acting capacity since October 2020, succeeds Isaac Okorafor, following his retirement from service.
According to the release by the bank, seven other directors were appointed into various positions that became vacant following the retirement of their previous occupiers.
Those appointed include Elizabeth Omolara Fasoranti, as Director, Branch Operations; Abdulkadir Abdullahi Jibril as Director, Medical Services, and Rashidat Jumoke Monguno, who is now the director in the Consumer Protection Department (CPD) of the bank.
Other appointments include those of Amina Habib, as Director, Human Resources Department; Blaise Ijebor, Director, Risk Management; Chibuzo Anthony Efobi, Director, Financial Policy and Regulation and Benjamin Nnadi, as Director, Reserve Management.
The CBN said all the appointments took effect from August 25, 2021.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION