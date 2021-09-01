Total Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Samba Seye as the Managing Director of the firm.
The appointment takes effect from Wednesday, September 1.
The company made the announcement in a statement issued by its Country Communications Manager, Charles Ebereonwu on Tuesday in Lagos.
It says Mr Seye is replacing Imrane Barry who has been reassigned to TotalEnergies, SE Headquarters in Paris.
Mr Seye holds a doctorate in fluid mechanics from the University of Sciences and Techniques of Lille, France, where he worked as an assistant lecturer from 1990 until 1993.
“He joined Shell, working in various capacities, before joining Total Marketing and Services in 2014 as a Project Manager in the Strategy Department.
“In 2015, he was appointed Deputy Executive Vice-President, West Africa, a position he held until his appointment as Vice- President Specialties/General Trade Total MS /Africa, in 2016.
“Thereafter, he was appointed Executive Vice-President West Africa, Total MS /Africa, in 2017. He has been a member of the TotalEnergies SE Ethics Committee since 2019, ” the statement said.
It added that Mr Seye was a thorough-bred professional with experience across several countries. (NAN)
