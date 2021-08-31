ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks retreated further on Tuesday, weakening 0.27 per cent as investors continued to show readiness to part with shares more than they were willing to hold them.

Beer maker Nigerian Breweries, Zenith, Fidelity and Champion Breweries contributed the most to the slide, with liquidity improving by 41 per cent.

United Bank for Africa Tuesday announced delay in publishing of its audited half-year financials, which it said would be issued by 10th September.

Market breath was negative as 27 losers were reported against 16 losers.

The benchmark index tumbled 107.06 points to 39,219.61, while market capitalisation declined to N20.4 trillion. Year to date, the index is down by 3.33 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Transcorp Hotels led the flock of advancers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N5.17. Honeywell Flour added up 9.74 per cent to end trade at N4.28.

Morison went up by 9.73 per cent to N2.03. FTN Cocoa rose to N0.57, notching up 9.62 per cent in the process. SAHCO completed the top 5, climbing by 9.46 per cent to N4.05.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Nigerian Breweries declined by 9.93 per cent to close at N49.45. Livestock shed 9.83 per cent to end trade at N2.11. Lasaco fell to N1.39, losing 9.74 per cent. UPDC slumped to N1.86, recording 7.46 per cent depreciation. Neimeth closed at N1.85, going down by 7.04 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 425.7 million shares estimated at N2 billion were traded in 4,553 deals.

Transcorp was the most traded stock with 111.1 million of its shares worth N100 million exchanging hands in 269 deals. Chams traded 57.5 million shares priced at N12.1 million were traded in 122 transactions.

Honeywell had 31.6 million shares valued at N130.8 million traded in 497 deals. Sovereign Trust Insurance traded 23.7 million shares estimated at N48.6 million in 108 transactions. Fidelity traded 20.6 million shares valued at N48.5 million in 90 deals.