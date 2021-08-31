ADVERTISEMENT

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) says that online verification and enrolment exercise for 2021 retirees and prospective retirees of federal government treasury-funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) will commence on Wednesday.

PenCom in a statement said it has developed an online application which automates the Annual Pre-Retirement Verification and Enrolment Exercise for retirees and prospective retirees of federal government’s treasury-funded MDAs.

The commission said that those eligible for the scheduled exercise include employees of federal government’s treasury-funded MDAs who retired between January and August 2021.

Others are those who are due to retire from September 2021 and those who missed the enrolment exercises in previous years.

The commission explained that verification and enrolment must be completed with PFAs by October 29, 2021.

PenCom listed the two enrolment options to include self-assisted retirees/prospective retirees and Pension Desk Officer (PDO)/Pension Fund Administrator (PFA)-assisted retirees/prospective retirees’ options.

The statement said that self-assisted retirees/prospective retirees for the year 2021 are required to visit PenCom’s website to initiate the online enrolment process while PDO/PFA-assisted retirees/prospective retirees who are unable to complete the online registration for any reason could approach the PDO of their respective MDAs or visit their PFA for assistance.

The self-assisted option is done by registering and capturing employment details as well as uploading scanned copies of the required documents before proceeding to their respective Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) for physical verification and enrolment.

“The step-by-step procedure for the online enrolment would be hosted on the PenCom website,” the commission added.