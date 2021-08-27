ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks ticked up by 0.02 per cent on Friday, extending the gain reported at the preceding trading session, with the consumer goods sector aiding the climb.

Zenith Bank, Honeywell and UPDC contributed most to the uptrend at individual stock level. Zenith issued its mid-year financials on Friday, the first of the Big 5 banks to do so, with profit inching up to N106 billion and the board announcing an interim dividend of N0.30.

The market breadth, an indicator of investor’s sentiment, closed on a positive note as 18 gainers were recorded compared to 10 laggards.

The all-share index edged up 8.47 points to 39,485.65, while market capitalisation rose to N20.6 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 1.95 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Morison led gainers, growing by 9.47 per cent to close at N1.85. FTN Cocoa gained 9.09 per cent to close at N0.48. Sovereign Trust rose by 8.70 per cent to N0.25. UPDC leapt to N1.83, notching up 8.28 per cent in the process. BOC Gases completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.31 per cent to N11.80.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Unilever topped the losers’ table, declining by 10 per cent to close at N13.50. NASCON shrank by 9.87 per cent to end the day at N14.15. AIICO fell to N0.98, losing 4.85 per cent. Veritas dipped to N0.23, recording 4.17 per cent loss. Transcorp closed at N0.92, going down by 3.16 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 232.9 million shares worth N1.9 billion were traded today in 3,351 deals.

Transcorp was the most preferred stocks as 45.1 million units of its shares worth N42.1 million traded in 159 deals. Mutual Benefits shares of 29.3 million units priced at N8.9 million exchanged hands in 34 transactions. GTCO had 22.1 million shares valued at N614.3 million traded in 244 deals. Zenith traded 16.4 million shares estimated at N399.1 million in 257 transactions. Etranzact traded 13.8 million shares valued at N26.8 million in 24 deals.