Nigerian stocks returned to winning ways on Tuesday even though the gain was too little to recover the grounds lost at the previous trading sessions as the benchmark index ticked up by 0.07 per cent.

The slight progress drew support from rise in the share prices of two bellwether bank stocks – GTCO and Zenith – as well as WAPCO and Honeywell Flour.

Nevertheless, market breath, which measures the depth of investor sentiment, was negative with 18 laggards reported compared to 17 gainers. The rest 69 equities participating in Tuesday’s trade saw no movement.

The all-share index rose 25.99 points to 39,460.68 points and market capitalisation climbed to N20.6 trillion

Year to date, the index is down by 2.01 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Morrison led gainers, upping by 10 per cent to N1.54. Regal Insurance grew by 9.52 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.46.

Consolidated Hallmark went up by 8.51 per cent to N0.51. Jaiz Bank rose to N0.62, notching up 6.90 per cent in the process. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing up by 6.06 per cent to N0.35.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

FTN Cocoa shed 9.09 per cent to close at N0.40. Courteville shed 8.82 per cent to end trade at N0.31. Sovereign Trust fell to N0.23, losing 8 per cent in the process. UACN eased to N10.70, recording 6.55 per cent slide. Multiverse closed at N0.20, going down by 4.76 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Shares totalling 196.8 million with a value of N1.5 billion were traded in 3,881 deals.

Mutual Benefits was the most active stock with 22.4 million of its stocks worth N7.3 million traded in 105 deals. Sovereign Trust shares of 21.3 million units priced at N5.1 million exchanged hands in 45 transactions. Wema had 16.9 million shares valued at N14.6 million traded in 110 deals.

UBA traded 15.5 million shares estimated at N116.9 million in 226 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 10.8 million shares valued at N80.6 million in 132 deals.