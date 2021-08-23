ADVERTISEMENT

Naira fell marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Monday, as forex turnover doubled the amount recorded in the previous session on Friday last week.

According to data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange (Nafex window) where forex is officially traded, the local unit closed at N411.83 per $1 at the official market.

This implies a N0.16 or 0.04 per cent decrease from the N411.67 rate it traded in the previous session on Friday last week.

The currency hit an intraday high of N400.00 and a low of N413.00 during the trading session before settling at N411.83 at the close of business on Monday.

Forex supply skyrocketed exponentially by 203.62 per cent with $173.64 million recorded as against the $57.19 million posted in the previous session on Friday last week.

However, the local currency remained stable at the black market window.

According to abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed the naira closed at N520.00 per $1 on Monday. The same rate it has been trading at the black market window since August 19 last week.

The disparity between the official and black market rates is pegged at N108.17 as of the close of business on Monday, leaving a margin of 20.80 per cent.