The Naira gained marginally against the U.S dollar at the official market (Nafex window) as forex turnover clinched a slight boost at the trading segment on Tuesday.

According to data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded, the local unit closed at N411.50 per $1, this translates to a N0.17 or 0.04 per cent appreciation from the N411.67 rate it traded in the previous session on Monday.

It staged an intraday high of N400.00 and a low of N412.85 during the trading session before settling at N411.50 at the close of business on Tuesday.

This occurred as the market forex supply rose by 4.00 with $113.17 million posted as against the $109.03 million recorded in the past two consecutive sessions ( Friday and Monday).

The last time the naira closed at N411.50 on the dot was on August 9.

However, the local unit again maintained stability in the black market segment.

Data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the local currency again closed at N515.00 per $1, the same rate it has been trading since August 11 last week.

This leaves the disparity between the official and black-market rates at N103.50, translating to a margin of 20.10 per cent as of the close of business on Tuesday.