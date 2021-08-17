The Naira gained marginally against the U.S dollar at the official market (Nafex window) as forex turnover clinched a slight boost at the trading segment on Tuesday.
According to data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded, the local unit closed at N411.50 per $1, this translates to a N0.17 or 0.04 per cent appreciation from the N411.67 rate it traded in the previous session on Monday.
It staged an intraday high of N400.00 and a low of N412.85 during the trading session before settling at N411.50 at the close of business on Tuesday.
This occurred as the market forex supply rose by 4.00 with $113.17 million posted as against the $109.03 million recorded in the past two consecutive sessions ( Friday and Monday).
The last time the naira closed at N411.50 on the dot was on August 9.
ALSO READ: Naira heading towards unified exchange rate – Finance Minister
However, the local unit again maintained stability in the black market segment.
Data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the local currency again closed at N515.00 per $1, the same rate it has been trading since August 11 last week.
This leaves the disparity between the official and black-market rates at N103.50, translating to a margin of 20.10 per cent as of the close of business on Tuesday.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION