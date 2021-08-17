ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks rebounded on Tuesday as the benchmark index rose 0.11 per cent, recovering the ground lost at the previous trading session even though trading volume dropped by as much as 22 per cent.

Dangote Cement, Honeywell Flour and UACN led the charge, with the advance helping to pare the bourse’s year-to-date loss to 1.79 per cent.

Market breadth, an indicator of investor sentiment, was neutral as 16 advancers were reported relative to 16 losers.

The all-share index edged up 44.96 basis points to 39,550.36, while market capitalisation leapt to N20.6 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 2.43 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Honeywell Flour led gainers, appreciating by 9.78 per cent to close at N2.47. Pharma Deko grew by 9.24 per cent to end trade at N1.30. Wema went up by 3.70 per cent to N0.84. Neimeth rose to N1.70, notching up 3.66 per cent in the process. GSK completed the top 5, climbing up by 3.31 per cent to N249.60.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

SCOA declined by 9.74 per cent to close at N1.76. Nestle fell to N1,400, losing 9.09 per cent in the process. FTN Cocoa dipped to N0.43, recording 8.51 per cent depreciation. Consolidated Hallmark shed 8.16 per cent to end trade at N0.45. Linkage Assurance closed at N0.59, going down by 6.35 per cent.

TOP 5 TRADES

A total of 110.8 million shares estimated at N3.1 billion were traded in 3,305 deals.

Transcorp traded 11.9 million shares worth N11.2 million in 96 deals. FBN Holdings shares of 11.1 million units, priced at N81.3 million, exchanged hands in 102 transactions. Oando had 7.3 million shares valued at N36.4 million traded in 163 deals. Access traded 6.2 million shares estimated at N56.3 million in 147 transactions. NAHCO traded 5.4 million shares valued at N14.2 million in 38 deals.