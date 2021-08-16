ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks declined 0.04 per cent on Monday, the first retreat in five trading days, as the benchmark index took a blow from selling pressure on bank stocks.

Zenith, UBA, and Sterling drove the slide, with a year-to-date loss of the bourse coming to 1.89 per cent.

Positive market breadth was reported as there were 24 advancers against 18 laggards.

The all-share index shrank 13.93 basis points to 39,508.41, while market capitalisation closed lower at N20.6 trillion.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

SFSREIT led gainers, appreciating 9.96 per cent to close at N67.90. MRS went up by 9.92 per cent to N13.85. May & Baker rose to N4.83, notching up 9.77 per cent in the process. Honeywell Flour added 9.76 per cent to end trade at N2.25. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing by 8.82 per cent to N0.37.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Meyer was the worst-performing stock, declining 66.10 per cent to close at N0.20. ABC Transport shed 8.33 per cent to close at N0.33. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.49, losing 7.55 per cent. LASACO slumped to N1.40, recording 6.67 per cent decline. Livestock closed at N1.98, going down by 4.81 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 141.3 million shares worth N1.6 billion exchanged hands in 3,393 deals.

Etranzact was the most active stock with 16.2 million shares worth N33.3 million traded in 4 deals. Fidelity traded 10.4 million shares priced at N10.4 million in 81 transactions. Transcorp had 9.8 million shares valued at N9.8 million traded in 61 deals. Consolidated Hallmark traded 9.2 million shares estimated at N4.4 million in 38 transactions. Access Bank traded 7.6 million shares valued at N69 million in 105 deals.