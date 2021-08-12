ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks appreciated for third straight day on Thursday even though the pace of gain was relatively slow at 0.11 per cent.

The rise came as a scramble for the shares of Honeywell Flour not only drove gain but also helped a market, long arrested by illiquidity, post one of the biggest trade volumes since the start of the year.

The flour manufacturer saw 384.1 million of its shares traded, solely accounting for more than two-thirds of trade, with gains finding more strength in rise in the share price of heavyweights like Flour Mills, Zenith Dangote Cement and GTCO.

“In anticipation of the rest of the trading week, we expect the market to rally on the back of incoming earning release,” analysts at broker and investment bank United Capital said in a note seen by PREMIUM TIMES.

Market breadth, which weighs the level of investor sentiment, was broadly negative as 24 laggards emerged against 8 gainers

The benchmark index advanced to 39,490.06 points, adding 41.60, while market capitalisation was up at N20.6 trillion.

The index is down 1.94 per cent year to date.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Honeywell led gainers, upping by 10 per cent to N1.87. Wema grew by 3.95 per cent to end trade at N0.79. Flour Mills went up by 3.10 per cent to N29.90.

AIICO rose to N0.97, notching up 2.11 per cent in the process. gtco completed the top 5, climbing up by 1.07 per cent to N28.40.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

SFSREIT shed 9.99 per cent to close at N61.75. Tripple Gee shed 9.28 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.88. Regal Insurance fell to N0.43, losing 8.51 per cent in the process.

Regal Assurance eased to N0.44, recording 8.33 per cent slide. Japaul Gol closed at N0.47, going down by 7.84 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Shares totalling 570.2 million estimated at N2.3 billion were traded in 3,764 deals.

Honeywell was the most active stock, trading 384.1 million shares worth N654.2 million traded in 145 deals. Vitafoam shares of 21.4 million units priced at N331.2 million exchanged hands in 139 transactions.

FCMB had 13.6 million shares valued at N42.7 million traded in 41 deals. Japaul Gold traded 12.9 million shares estimated at N6.4 million in 37 transactions. Sterling traded 12 million shares valued at N18.5 million in 165 deals.