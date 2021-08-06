ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks found resilience on Friday after losses were reported at the two preceding trading even though the advance was muted at 0.03 per cent, with the oil and gas index driving the rally more than other four sector indexes tracked by the bourse.

Oando and Ardova were instrumental in the oil & gas index’s rise as they were in that of the benchmark index itself.

Market breadth, a barometer for investors’ sentiment, was negative as there were 13 laggards against 10 gainers.

The all-share index expanded 9.24 points to close at 38,810.75, while market capitalisation closed at N20.2 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.63 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Transcorp Hotel led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.80 per cent to close at N3.92. Regal Insurance went up by 6.67 per cent to N0.48. Oando rose to N4.79, notching up 4.13 per cent in the process. Ardova added 3.33 per cent to end trade at N15.50. Cutix completed the top 5, climbing by 2.73 per cent to N5.65.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Juli was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.76 per cent to close at N1.11. Lasaco shed 6.25 per cent to close at N1.50. Africa Prudential fell to N6, losing 5.51 per cent. Consolidated Hallmark slumped to N0.59, recording 3.28 per cent decline. Mutual Benefits closed at N0.37, going down by 2.63 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 167.8 million shares worth N1.7 billion were traded in 3,267 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 27.279 million shares worth N199.6 million traded in 136 deals. GTCO traded 14.4 million shares priced at N404 million in 294 transactions. Transcorp had 13 million shares valued at N12.4 million traded in 101 deals. FCMB traded 12.3 million shares estimated at N38 million in 121 transactions. Wema traded 12.1 million shares valued at N10.7 million in 31 deals.