NOVA Merchant Bank, a leading merchant bank in Nigeria, is pleased to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Onokpasa as Executive Director, Wholesale Bank and Treasury. In this role, he will have oversight over Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking including Energy, Power, Telecoms, Products/Channels, Digital Banking, Treasury, Correspondent Banking and Financial Institutions. This appointment has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Mr Onokpasa is a seasoned financial services practitioner with about three decades of experience spanning multi-currency balance sheets, foreign exchange risk hedges and trading, fixed income securities, structured trade and finance, debt raising, international trade, wholesale banking, business strategy, operations, auditing and consulting.

Mr Onokpasa has served as Group Treasurer and Head of Global Financial Institutions & Structured Finance in leading banks in Nigeria and oversight of African countries. He is reputed for his astute professionalism, strong leadership, execution and product innovation capabilities.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Benin and has numerous professional qualifications including Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment UK (MCSI), Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria and Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (HCIB). He is also an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, the Lagos Business School and Member, Institute of Directors UK (MIoD).

Commenting on the new appointment, the Chairman NOVA Merchant Bank, Phillips Oduoza, stated, “The board remains committed to strengthening the talent pool of the Bank with the requisite skills and experience to drive the achievement of its strategic goals.”

According to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nath Ude, “Emmanuel’s appointment is a welcome development aimed at deepening the management and will further enable us drive our overarching philosophy of “New Thinking. New Opportunities.” The Bank will continue to engage competent and distinguished staff at all levels towards the realisation of her vision further, Mr Ude stated.

NOVA Merchant Bank Limited is an investment grade rated merchant bank in Nigeria which offers an integrated suite of financial solutions covering Wholesale Banking, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, Trade Services, Transaction Banking, Cash Management and Digital Banking.